Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The White House had been locked in months of contentious debate with Republican lawmakers on a deal to raise the nation’s debt limit or risk default, but was able to come to an agreement with Speaker McCarthy earlier this week and the House voted to approve the bill on Wednesday night.

A large bipartisan majority of the Senate voted 63-36 to approve the bill Thursday night.

President Biden will sign the bill on Friday that will extend the government’s borrowing authority until January 2025.

