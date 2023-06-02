trending:

Watch live: Biden addresses nation on debt ceiling deal

by TheHill.com - 06/02/23 12:17 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 06/02/23 12:17 PM ET

President Biden is set to deliver an Oval Office address on Friday night after Congress raced this week to pass a bipartisan deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit for two years, averting a national default.

Biden will deliver his remarks at 7 p.m. ET. He will speak one day after the Senate advanced the measure in a 63-36 vote after clinching agreement on a series of amendments.

The bill passed the House on Wednesday in a 314-117 vote.

Watch Biden’s remarks live above.

