Watch live: Biden addresses nation on debt ceiling deal
President Biden is set to deliver an Oval Office address on Friday night after Congress raced this week to pass a bipartisan deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit for two years, averting a national default.
Biden will deliver his remarks at 7 p.m. ET. He will speak one day after the Senate advanced the measure in a 63-36 vote after clinching agreement on a series of amendments.
The bill passed the House on Wednesday in a 314-117 vote.
Biden will deliver his remarks at 7 p.m. ET.
