Watch live: House panel holds hearing on election integrity in DC

by TheHill.com - 06/07/23 10:45 AM ET
The House Administration Committee and House Oversight and Accountability Committee are slated to hold a joint hearing Wednesday about election integrity in the District of Columbia.

The Republican bill, American Confidence in Elections (ACE), would make changes to Washington, D.C., voting laws and “requires photo ID to vote in person or request absentee ballot, requires annual list maintenance, prohibits same-day registration & ballot harvesting, prohibits automatically mailed ballots, requires post-election audits,” according to the proposal.

The hearing will include testimony from a number of witnesses, including former Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli, who runs the conservative Election Transparency Initiative, and Monica Evans, executive director of the D.C. Board of Elections, among others.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Tags ACE American Confidence in Elections committee on house and administration DC dc election election integrity houe oversight Ken Cuccinelli oversight and accountability United States Washington D.C.

