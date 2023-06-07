Watch live: Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su testifies before House panel 

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce is slated to hold a hearing titled “Examining the Policies and Priorities for The Department of Labor,” led by Chair of the Committee, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.)

The hearing will focus on testimony from Julie Su, the acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor. In a June 6 press release from the Education and Workforce Committee, Foxx stated, “Members of the Committee have many questions for Julie Su about her tenure at DOL and her plans for American workers.”

In February 2023, President Biden nominated Su to be Secretary of Labor, but she has not been confirmed yet, as Republicans have cited concerns about Su for her stance on independent contractors and the gig economy, and her handling of California’s unemployment insurance program, as The Hill previously reported.

The event is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET.