Watch live: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches 2024 bid

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) on Wednesday afternoon is slated to officially announce his White House bid, joining a crowded field of Republicans challenging former President Trump for the party’s nomination.

Burgum first announced his candidacy in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

His entry follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is widely seen as Trump’s top 2024 rival; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), all of whom have recently thrown their hats into the ring.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

–Updated at 11:28 a.m.