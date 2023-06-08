Watch live: Senate Energy Committee holds hearing on escalating wildfires
The Senate Energy Committee on Thursday morning is slated to hold a hearing on the escalating number of wildfires as the eastern coast of the U.S. is blanketed by smoke from uncontrolled wildfires in Canada.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimated that more than 100 million people are being impacted by air quality alerts on Wednesday, including as far west as Chicago and as far South as Atlanta.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
