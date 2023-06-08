Watch live: Surgeon General testifies on youth mental health before Senate panel
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday morning is testifying before a Senate panel on youth mental health.
Murthy warned in an advisory last month that using social media may be harmful to young people, pointing to a possible link between time spent on social media and depression and anxiety.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
