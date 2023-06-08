Watch live: Biden hosts Pride celebration at White House with Betty Who
President Biden on Thursday evening is slated to host the “largest Pride celebration in White House history” on the South Lawn.
The White House on Thursday morning unveiled a series of measures intended to support LGBTQ communities and counteract policies in GOP-led legislatures targeting transgender youth and other minority groups.
Neera Tanden, head of the White House Domestic Policy Council, said that the Thursday event will feature LGBTQ families from across the country and demonstrate that “LGBTQ people belong in the people’s house.”
The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Watch the live event above.
