trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Biden hosts Pride celebration at White House with Betty Who

by TheHill.com - 06/08/23 3:00 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 06/08/23 3:00 PM ET

President Biden on Thursday evening is slated to host the “largest Pride celebration in White House history” on the South Lawn.

The White House on Thursday morning unveiled a series of measures intended to support LGBTQ communities and counteract policies in GOP-led legislatures targeting transgender youth and other minority groups.

Neera Tanden, head of the White House Domestic Policy Council, said that the Thursday event will feature LGBTQ families from across the country and demonstrate that “LGBTQ people belong in the people’s house.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch the live event above.

Tags Biden administration Joe Biden Neera Tanden Pride Month pride month United States Washington D.C. White House Pride Celebration

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  6. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  7. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  8. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  9. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  10. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  11. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  12. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  13. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  14. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  15. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  16. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  17. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  18. Texas developer linked to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI
Load more

Video

See all Video