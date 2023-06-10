Watch live: Trump addresses Georgia GOP convention in first appearance since indictment
Former President Trump is set to speak at the Georgia state Republican convention on Saturday in what will be his first public appearance since his federal indictment.
His remarks are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
Campaign
Campaign
Court Battles