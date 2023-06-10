trending:

Watch live: Trump addresses Georgia GOP convention in first appearance since indictment

by The Hill Staff - 06/10/23 2:00 PM ET
Former President Trump is set to speak at the Georgia state Republican convention on Saturday in what will be his first public appearance since his federal indictment.

His remarks are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

