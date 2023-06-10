trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Trump addresses North Carolina GOP convention

by The Hill Staff - 06/10/23 6:41 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 06/10/23 6:41 PM ET

Former President Trump is set to deliver remarks at the Georgia state Republican convention on Saturday night, in what will be his second public appearance since his federal indictment.

Trump addressed the Georgia state GOP convention on Saturday afternoon.

His remarks are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Donald Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Trump says indictment is only driving poll numbers up in Georgia speech
  3. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  4. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  5. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  6. Three ways the indictment of Donald Trump hurts America
  7. Judge rules Trump ally Jeffrey Clark cannot remove disciplinary hearing to ...
  8. Interstate 95 lanes partially collapse in Philadelphia after truck fire
  9. Why some lawmakers are livid over the ‘shameless’ PGA-LIV merger
  10. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  11. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  12. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  13. Pence calls for Garland to publicly justify Trump indictment
  14. Arizona governor vetoes transgender bathroom bill, condemns it as ...
  15. Horse euthanized after 13th at Belmont, 1 race after final leg of Triple Crown
  16. Cohen on Trump indictment: ‘Donald will throw anyone and everyone under the ...
  17. National Review editorial board: Impossible to read Trump indictment and ‘not ...
  18. North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for straying from party ...
Load more

Video

See all Video