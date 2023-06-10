Watch live: Trump addresses North Carolina GOP convention
Former President Trump is set to deliver remarks at the Georgia state Republican convention on Saturday night, in what will be his second public appearance since his federal indictment.
Trump addressed the Georgia state GOP convention on Saturday afternoon.
His remarks are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
Campaign
Campaign
Campaign