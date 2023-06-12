trending:

Watch live: Harris hosts College Athlete Day at the White House

by TheHill.com - 06/12/23 10:01 AM ET
Vice President Harris on Monday morning will host College Athlete Day at the White House.

Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will meet with several men’s and women’s collegiate championship teams from the 2022-2023 season on the White House’s South Lawn.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

