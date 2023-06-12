Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

Former President Trump was indicted last Thursday as a result of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents. White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said on Friday that President Biden found out that his political rival had been indicted through news reports “just like everybody else across America.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.