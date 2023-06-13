Watch live: Yellen testifies before House panel

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will testify before the The House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday morning for “The Annual Testimony of the Secretary of the Treasury on the State of the International Financial System.”

According to a memo published by the Financial Services Committee majority staff, Yellen will focus on updates regarding efforts to reform the International Monetary Fund, the international financial system, and “anti-money laundering and counterterrorist financing standards by the IMF,” among other things.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.