Video

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from Chiefs of Mission reception

by TheHill.com - 06/13/23 4:47 PM ET
President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the Chiefs of Mission reception at the White House.

The Chiefs of Mission are the principal officers in charge of U.S. State Department diplomatic offices and missions from around the world.

On Monday, Biden had to cancel an appearance for College Athlete Day, as well as postpone the Chiefs of Mission reception because of a dental procedure.

Biden underwent a root canal at the White House after complaining on Sunday of tooth pain, said the president’s physician Kevin O’Connor.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. ET.

