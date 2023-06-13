Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment

Former President Trump on Tuesday evening is slated to deliver remarks after being arraigned in Miami.

Trump pleaded not guilty to charges on 37 counts following a Department of Justice indictment alleging he violated both the Espionage Act and obstructed justice in taking classified records from his presidency and refusing to return them.

The arraignment was Trump’s second this year, but his appearance in a Miami courthouse was his first on federal charges. He is the first former president or candidate for president to face such charges.

The event is scheduled to begin around 8:45 p.m. ET.

