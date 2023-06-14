Watch live: Former Acting DHS chief testifies on border security before House panel
Former Acting Homeland Security Security Chad Wolf on Wednesday morning is slated to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee on the southern border.
The committee is holding a hearing on Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas’ handling of the southern border and immigration.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
Campaign
Court Battles
House