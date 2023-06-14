trending:

Watch live: Former Acting DHS chief testifies on border security before House panel

by TheHill.com - 06/14/23 10:18 AM ET
Former Acting Homeland Security Security Chad Wolf on Wednesday morning is slated to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee on the southern border.

The committee is holding a hearing on Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas’ handling of the southern border and immigration.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

