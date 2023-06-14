Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The White House has mostly avoided commenting on former President Trump‘s legal woes.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges on 37 counts following a Department of Justice indictment alleging he violated both the Espionage Act and obstructed justice in taking classified records from his presidency and refusing to return them.

The White House has said that President Biden learned about Trump’s indictment through news reports and did not have prior knowledge.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.

