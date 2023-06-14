Watch live: Jerome Powell holds press conference after Fed meeting on interest rates
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks after the June Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
The Federal Reserve is on track to pause its rapid run of rate hikes. A steep May decline in inflation is likely to give the Fed enough room to announce a temporary halt to interest rates hikes, breaking a run that began in March 2022.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video