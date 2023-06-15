Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on hidden junk fees
President Biden on Thursday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks on protecting consumers from hidden “junk fees.”
Junk fees are surprise, hidden charges that inflate prices while adding little to no value to the product or service. These additional charges only appear after a consumer has decided to buy something and obscure the true price of products.
The event with Biden is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
