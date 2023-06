The U.S. Coast Guard is slated to give updates on the search for a tourist submersible that went missing during a visit to the wreckage of the Titanic on June 18.



Coast Guard 1st District Cmdr. Rear Adm. John Mauger told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that the Coast Guard flew multiple aircraft over a search area “roughly the size of Connecticut” overnight looking for any signs of the submersible and its five-person crew.



The vessel, which has a 96-hour oxygen supply, lost contact with a Canadian research ship about two hours into its dive on June 18.



The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

