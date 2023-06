by TheHill.com - 06/21/23 9:38 AM ET

by TheHill.com - 06/21/23 9:38 AM ET



Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, is slated to testify this morning before the House Committee on Financial Services in a hearing titled “The Federal Reserve’s Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report.” The Federal Reserve is mandated to present reports twice a year to Congress.



Powell’s testimony is expected to cover “domestic economic trends, the objectives of the Board of Governors and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), and the relationship between those objectives to the Economic Report of the President,” according to a memorandum published on June 16 by the Financial Services Committee Majority staff.



The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.