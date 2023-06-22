Watch live: Fed chair Powell testifies before Senate panel on Monetary Policy Report

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday morning is slated to testify before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

Powell will testify on the Fed’s “Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress.” The Federal Reserve is mandated to present reports to Congress twice a year.

Powell is expected to touch on “domestic economic trends, the objectives of the Board of Governors and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), and the relationship between those objectives to the Economic Report of the President,” according to a memorandum published on June 16 by the Financial Services Committee Majority staff.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

