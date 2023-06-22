Watch live: Prime Minister Modi of India arrives for White House state visit

President Biden, Vice-President Harris and the first spouses are slated to greet Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for the Official Arrival Ceremony on Thursday morning.

Biden and Modi will speak during a press conference Thursday and the two leaders are expected to announce big-ticket deals to include India’s purchase of advanced, armed drones, called MQ9B Sea Guardians, and the inking of a deal for U.S. and Indian companies to jointly produce next generation fighter-jet engines.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

