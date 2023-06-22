Watch live: Biden holds joint press availability with Indian Prime Minister Modi
President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are slated to speak at a Thursday press conference from the White House.
The two are expected to announce big-ticket deals, including India’s purchase of advanced, armed drones, called MQ9B Sea Guardians, and the inking of a deal for U.S. and Indian companies to jointly produce next generation fighter-jet engines.
Modi and Biden are expected to take one question from the U.S. press, and one question from the Indian press.
The event is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
Morning Report
Court Battles
Court Battles