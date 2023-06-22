trending:

Watch live: Biden holds joint press availability with Indian Prime Minister Modi

by TheHill.com - 06/22/23 11:45 AM ET
President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are slated to speak at a Thursday press conference from the White House.

The two are expected to announce big-ticket deals, including India’s purchase of advanced, armed drones, called MQ9B Sea Guardians, and the inking of a deal for U.S. and Indian companies to jointly produce next generation fighter-jet engines.

Modi and Biden are expected to take one question from the U.S. press, and one question from the Indian press.

The event is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET.

