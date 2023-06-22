Watch live: Officials give update on search for missing sub
Officials on Thursday afternoon are slated to deliver updates on the search for the missing tourist submersible, Titan.
A debris field was found near the wreck of the Titanic in the search for a missing submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said earlier Thursday.
The Coast Guard said in a Twitter post that the debris field was discovered by a remotely operated vehicle within the search area for the Titan submersible, which went missing on Sunday during a visit to the wreckage.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
House
House
Senate
House