Watch live: Officials give update on search for missing sub

Officials on Thursday afternoon are slated to deliver updates on the search for the missing tourist submersible, Titan.

A debris field was found near the wreck of the Titanic in the search for a missing submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said earlier Thursday.

The Coast Guard said in a Twitter post that the debris field was discovered by a remotely operated vehicle within the search area for the Titan submersible, which went missing on Sunday during a visit to the wreckage.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m ET.

