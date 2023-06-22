trending:

Watch live: Officials give update on search for missing sub

by TheHill.com - 06/22/23 1:47 PM ET
Officials on Thursday afternoon are slated to deliver updates on the search for the missing tourist submersible, Titan.

A debris field was found near the wreck of the Titanic in the search for a missing submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said earlier Thursday.

The Coast Guard said in a Twitter post that the debris field was discovered by a remotely operated vehicle within the search area for the Titan submersible, which went missing on Sunday during a visit to the wreckage.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Coast Guard missing tourist sub titan submersible Titan submersible Titanic Titanic wreck United States

