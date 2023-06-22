Watch live: Indian Prime Minister Modi addresses joint meeting of Congress

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to deliver an address Thursday afternoon to a joint meeting of Congress.

President Biden welcomed Modi Thursday morning for his first official state visit to Washington, alongside a 7,000-strong crowd that included members from the Indian American community, diplomats and senior U.S. officials.

Prime Minister Modi’s government has been criticized both in India and abroad for the treatment of Muslims in the country and a weakening of press freedoms. Modi’s visit has elicited some controversy with several lawmakers saying they will boycott the Indian leader’s address to Congress.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

