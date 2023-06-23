trending:

Watch live: Biden, Modi meet with tech CEOs

by TheHill.com - 06/23/23 10:13 AM ET
President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are slated to meet with multiple CEOs of tech companies on Friday morning.

Biden and Modi will meet with American and Indian business leaders and are expected to touch on strengthening U.S.-India partnership in areas such as space and artificial intelligence.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET.

