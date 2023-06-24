trending:

Watch live: Nikki Haley speaks at Faith and Freedom event

by The Hill Staff - 06/24/23 12:15 PM ET
Former U.N. ambassador and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is speaking at the Road to Majority Conference, the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual gathering of conservatives in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Watch the live video above.

