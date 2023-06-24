trending:

Watch live: Trump gives a keynote address at Faith and Freedom event

by The Hill Staff - 06/24/23 7:58 PM ET
Former President Trump is giving a keynote address to evangelicals at the Road to Majority Conference, the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual gathering of conservatives in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Watch the live video above.

