Watch live: Trump gives a keynote address at Faith and Freedom event

by The Hill Staff - 06/24/23 7:58 PM ET

by The Hill Staff - 06/24/23 7:58 PM ET

Former President Trump is giving a keynote address to evangelicals at the Road to Majority Conference, the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual gathering of conservatives in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Watch the live video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.