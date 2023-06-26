trending:

Watch live: DeSantis press conference, immigration announcement

by TheHill.com - 06/26/23 10:10 AM ET
Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis on Monday morning is slated to hold an event and press conference on Monday morning in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The Florida governor is expected to make a major policy announcement regarding immigration as he campaigns for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

