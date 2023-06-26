Watch live: DeSantis press conference, immigration announcement
Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis on Monday morning is slated to hold an event and press conference on Monday morning in Eagle Pass, Texas.
The Florida governor is expected to make a major policy announcement regarding immigration as he campaigns for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video