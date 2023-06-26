Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

It comes as President Biden on Monday announced $40 billion in funding that will be allocated across the country in an effort to bring areas without internet access online in the coming years.

The White House billed the announcement as the kickoff of a three-week “investing in America” blitz, in which the president and other administration officials will highlight how money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other legislation passed under Biden are boosting infrastructure around the country.

The White House news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

