Watch live: Biden, Harris announce internet connectivity funding

President Biden and Vice President Harris are slated to announce $40 billion in funding to be allocated across the country in an effort to bring areas without internet access online in the coming years.

The White House billed the announcement as the kickoff of a three-week “investing in America” blitz, in which Biden and other officials will highlight how money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other legislation passed under Biden are boosting projects around the country.

Roughly 8.5 million homes, businesses and other locations across the country currently are not connected to the internet, the White House said. Funding for the ambitious connectivity plan will mainly come from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

The event is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. ET.

