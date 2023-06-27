trending:

Watch live: DeSantis town hall in Hollis, NH

by The Hill Staff - 06/27/23 10:07 AM ET
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is slated to hold a campaign town hall event in Hollis, New Hampshire this morning. 

New Hampshire will hold the first Republican presidential primary of 2024 following Iowa’s GOP caucuses, and candidates are vying for early wins to build momentum for their campaigns. 

Tensions between former President Trump and DeSantis allies came to a head in the state last week when the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women called out the Florida governor and his campaign for holding an event in the Granite State on the same day as Trump, as The Hill reported.

Their appearances have different start times and are an hour a part.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

