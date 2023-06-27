Watch live: Trump speaking at NH Federation of GOP Women
Former President Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday at a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire.
Trump is slated to headline the 76th Annual New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac luncheon — an event that hosts the largest organization of conservative women in the state.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
