Watch live: GOP presidential candidate Haley outlines U.S.-China policy

Former South Carolina governor and 2024 Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley is delivering an address on relations with China to the conservative policy nonprofit American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

The institute outlines several of the major challenges in the currently strained U.S. relationship with China — including shoring up American partnerships in the region and working to prevent conflict in Taiwan.

Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President Trump, has so far been polling well behind the former president, yet ahead of other key GOP candidates.

Following Haley’s address, AEI senior fellow Zack Cooper will join the candidate in conversation and questions from attendees.

The event is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.