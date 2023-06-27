Watch live: White House press briefing
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton is slated to run the White House press briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Dalton will be providing updates on NSM-11 (National Security Memorandum-11), which President Biden signed one year ago, addressing problems in the seafood and fishing industry.
The press briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.
Watch the live video above.
