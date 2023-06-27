trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill Staff - 06/27/23 12:00 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 06/27/23 12:00 PM ET

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton is slated to run the White House press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Dalton will be providing updates on NSM-11 (National Security Memorandum-11), which President Biden signed one year ago, addressing problems in the seafood and fishing industry.

The press briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Fishing Fishing Joe Biden nsm-11 NSM-11 olivia dalton olivia dalton President Biden press briefing seafood Seafood United States Washington D.C. white house White House White House White House press briefing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  2. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  3. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  4. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  5. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  6. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  7. Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation
  8. Feehery: Is Democrats’ Mr. Perfectly Fine a reelection disaster? 
  9. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  10. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  11. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle  
  12. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  13. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
  14. Judge in Trump case denies government’s motion to shield potential witnesses
  15. McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden
  16. Trump dismisses latest documents recording: ‘I’m a legitimate person’
  17. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  18. Trump tops Biden for first time in Morning Consult poll
Load more

Video

See all Video