Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on ‘Bidenomics’

President Biden heads to Chicago on Wednesday to talk “Bidenomics” — remarks the White House is billing as a major address.

The president is set to tout his economic agenda, arguing that building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out is working. He has often said he is tired of trickle-down economics, which was part of former President Reagan’s “Reaganomics,” while at the same time reminding voters that he is a capitalist.

The president will also fundraise while in Illinois, hitting another blue stronghold for cash ahead of his first 2024 campaign finance report in July.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

