Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

by TheHill.com - 06/29/23 11:58 AM ET
President Biden on Thursday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks on the Supreme Court’s decision to severely limit the use of race as a factor in college admissions.

The ruling upends decades of affirmative action programs that U.S. institutions have used to select students from their applicant pools.

In rulings that broke along ideological lines, the court’s six conservative justices ruled Harvard’s and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s admissions practices did not comply with the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection.

Biden’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m ET.

