Watch live: Blinken delivers remarks at State Department Pride event

by The Hill Staff - 06/29/23 4:00 PM ET
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday evening is slated to deliver remarks at a reception to honor Pride Month at the State Department.

According to a report released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the LGBTQ rights group GLAAD, there were at least 356 anti-LGBTQ extremist and nonextremist incidents between June 2022 and April 2023 across 46 states.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

