by TheHill.com - 06/30/23 4:03 PM ET

by TheHill.com - 06/30/23 4:03 PM ET

President Biden on Friday will announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers following the Supreme Court ruling that struck down his student debt relief plan. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.