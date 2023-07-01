Watch live: Trump rallies in South Carolina
Former President Trump is holding a campaign event in Pickens, S.C., on Saturday. Sen Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) will also make appearances.
Trump is slated to speak at 1 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
