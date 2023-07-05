trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: White House holds press briefing

by TheHill.com - 07/05/23 1:15 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 07/05/23 1:15 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The White House news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre President Biden United States Washington D.C. white house White House White House press briefing White House press briefing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  5. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially ...
  6. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  7. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  8. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  9. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  10. Iran attempted to seize 2 oil tankers, US Navy says
  11. Negotiations collapse between Teamsters and UPS as strike looms
  12. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  13. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
  14. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  15. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  16. The Supreme Court’s surprising overturn of a 47-year-old precedent on ...
  17. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  18. Ben & Jerry’s calls for return of ‘stolen indigenous land’ in July Fourth ...
Load more