Watch live: Trump addresses crowd in Las Vegas
Former President Trump is set to make a campaign stop in Las Vegas on Saturday.
He will deliver remarks at a Nevada volunteer recruitment event.
The former president is expected to speak at 7:30 p.m. EDT.
Watch the video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Education
Campaign
Court Battles
Campaign