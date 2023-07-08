trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Trump addresses crowd in Las Vegas

by The Hill Staff - 07/08/23 7:36 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 07/08/23 7:36 PM ET

Former President Trump is set to make a campaign stop in Las Vegas on Saturday.

He will deliver remarks at a Nevada volunteer recruitment event.

The former president is expected to speak at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Watch the video above.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Las Vegas Nevada

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  2. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  3. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  4. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  5. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  6. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  7. Attention turns to legacy admissions after affirmative action ruling
  8. California Rep. Napolitano announces she will retire at end of term
  9. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  10. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  11. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  12. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  13. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  14. Watch live: Trump addresses crowd in Las Vegas
  15. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  16. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuits
  17. Student debt: Democrats seek to galvanize young voters over Supreme Court ruling
  18. Trump claims DeSantis is ‘desperately trying to get out’ of 2024 race
Load more