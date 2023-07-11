trending:

Watch live: House Oversight subcommittee looks into origins of COVID-19 pandemic 

by The Hill Staff - 07/11/23 10:00 AM ET
The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is slated to hold a hearing on Tuesday to discover the proximal origins of an alleged cover-up related to the COVID-19 virus.

Scripps Research Professor Dr. Kristian Anderson, and Dr. Robert Garry — a professor at Tulane University School of Medicine — are authorities on the subject and will testify before the House panel.

Many experts have maintained that the virus jumped from animals to humans outside a laboratory, a position that’s increasingly challenged as both the Department of Energy and FBI have said a lab leak is the best explanation.

Proceedings of the House subcommittee are scheduled for 10 am E.T.

Watch the hearing above.

