Watch live: Gen. Charles Brown testifies on nomination as chair of Joint Chiefs of Staff 

by TheHill.com - 07/11/23 10:18 AM ET
General Charles Brown is slated to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday morning regarding his nomination as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If approved by the Senate, Brown, 60, would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends at the end of September. 

The Joint Chiefs role historically carries significant weight in advising the president on national security and military matters, alongside the Defense secretary. 

Brown, who has served as the deputy chief of U.S. Central Command and head of Pacific Air Forces, would counsel Biden on everything from the war in Ukraine, China’s military posturing in the Asia-Pacific region, North Korea, Iran’s nuclear saber rattling and the still-lingering extremist groups across the Middle East and Africa, as The Hill previously reported

The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

