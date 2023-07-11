trending:

Watch live: PGA Tour executives testify before Senate on merger with LIV Golf

by TheHill.com - 07/11/23 10:00 AM ET
The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is scheduled to hear testimony Tuesday morning from officials of the PGA Tour.

The professional golfer’s organization, the principal players’ group to authorize major tournaments in North America, recently announced a merger with LIV Golf, a newer organization backed by the government of Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, it was announced that PGA Tour policy board member Randall Stephenson announced would follow through on a delayed departure from that organization in response to the merger, noting the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Kashoggi, which U.S. intelligence connected to the Saudi government.

PGA Tour CEO Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne will testify before the subcommittee.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 am

