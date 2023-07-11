trending:

Watch live: Harris talks to disability rights leaders about transportation accessibility

by The Hill Staff - 07/11/23 12:00 PM ET
Vice President Harris will convene Tuesday with disability rights leaders at the White House to discuss the improvement of transportation accessibility.

The roundtable discussion is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

