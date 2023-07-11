Watch live: Harris talks to disability rights leaders about transportation accessibility
Vice President Harris will convene Tuesday with disability rights leaders at the White House to discuss the improvement of transportation accessibility.
The roundtable discussion is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.
