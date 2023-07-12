trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee

by The Hill Staff - 07/12/23 10:00 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 07/12/23 10:00 AM ET

FBI Director Christopher Wray is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning to address allegations of political influence over the agency by the GOP House majority. 

The testimony is part of a normal review, but the FBI and Wray himself have already been the subject of strong criticism by GOP members. House Republicans assert that the law enforcement body has engaged in an unfair targeting of former President Trump and have failed to pursue alleged wrongdoings by Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son.

Wray, a Trump appointee, was earlier threatened with — but not issued — a censure by the House Oversight Committee.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Christopher Wray Department of Justice DOJ FBI FBI Hearing House GOP Hunter Biden Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. FBI Director Wray addressess extremism, FISA concerns at House Judiciary: live ...
  3. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West's third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  7. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  8. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  9. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  10. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  11. Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  12. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  13. DOJ asks appeals court to block Trump deposition in Strzok, Page suits
  14. Colorado governor writes open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of Denver shows
  15. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  16. Manchin to join No Labels’s NH town hall amid third-party speculation
  17. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  18. A record share of Americans is living alone
Load more