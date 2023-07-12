Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee

FBI Director Christopher Wray is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning to address allegations of political influence over the agency by the GOP House majority.

The testimony is part of a normal review, but the FBI and Wray himself have already been the subject of strong criticism by GOP members. House Republicans assert that the law enforcement body has engaged in an unfair targeting of former President Trump and have failed to pursue alleged wrongdoings by Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son.

Wray, a Trump appointee, was earlier threatened with — but not issued — a censure by the House Oversight Committee.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

