trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Senate Judiciary subcommittee holds hearing on AI, intellectual property

by TheHill.com - 07/12/23 3:15 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 07/12/23 3:15 PM ET

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property is slated to hold a hearing on artificial intelligence and intellectual property Wednesday afternoon.

Congress and the Biden administration have been scrambling to better understand the risks and benefits of generative AI in recent months, especially since the boom in popularity experienced by OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool after it launched in late November.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Artificial Intelligence Artificial intelligence Biden administration biden administration Chat GPT ChatGPT Joe Biden OpenAI OpenAI Senate Judiciary Committee United States Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary questions on FISA, bias, ...
  3. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Senators reintroduce bill to prevent US president from leaving NATO 
  7. Are the media turning against Joe Biden?
  8. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  9. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  10. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  11. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  12. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  13. Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  14. Christie spars with Piers Morgan over stance on transgender youth
  15. Arizona man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
  16. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  17. What to know about the potential actors strike looming at midnight
  18. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
Load more