Watch live: House Judiciary hearing on oversight of FTC
Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan is slated to testify at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday focused on oversight of the agency.
Republicans on the panel, including Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), have been critical of Khan over the FTC’s handling of issues related to major tech companies.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.
