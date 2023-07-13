Watch live: House Judiciary hearing on oversight of FTC

trending:

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan is slated to testify at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday focused on oversight of the agency.

Republicans on the panel, including Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), have been critical of Khan over the FTC’s handling of issues related to major tech companies.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

